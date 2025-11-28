JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 32,284 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of RBC Bearings worth $113,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,190,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 101.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,628 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 633,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,414,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $444.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.40 and a 200 day moving average of $391.03. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.56 and a 52 week high of $449.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

