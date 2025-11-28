Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

