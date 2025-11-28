Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,016,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 337,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 97,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,267,290.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,564.68. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $243,164.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 499,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,400.90. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,662,007 shares of company stock worth $206,945,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

