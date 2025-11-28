Entropy Technologies LP Invests $72,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $187,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 11.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 160.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

