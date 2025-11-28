JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,413,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.50% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $115,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.6% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at $744,897.96. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CWK stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Wall Street Zen raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

