Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 113,837 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

