33,681 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 105.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 744,577 shares during the period.

SILA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of SILA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of -0.04. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

