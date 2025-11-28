Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $528,000 Investment in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JBS in the second quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JBS during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of JBS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Santander began coverage on JBS in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

JBS stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($2.22). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

