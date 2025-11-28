Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTDR. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 57,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

