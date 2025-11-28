Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 4,097 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American States Water were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American States Water by 145.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 62.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $40,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,105.50. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.50.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. American States Water Company has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $86.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.79 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.47%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

