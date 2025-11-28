Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 18,566 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 85,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.