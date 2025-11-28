Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 18,566 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 85,443 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
