JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,706,148 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 987.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.96% of Warby Parker worth $113,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 400.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 231.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,962.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,181. This trade represents a 63.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRBY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

