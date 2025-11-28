Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 1,134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 398,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

