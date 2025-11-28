Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

AMZN stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.49 and its 200 day moving average is $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

