Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

