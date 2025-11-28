Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,956 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 248.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

