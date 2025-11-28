Meridian Management Co. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

