Haven Private LLC Acquires 8,981 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Haven Private LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Haven Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Haven Private LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

