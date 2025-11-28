Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 13.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 547,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $267,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 200,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

