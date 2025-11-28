JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of CNH Industrial worth $94,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,189.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood bought 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the acquisition, the director owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,945.04. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

