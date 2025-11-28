Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.8333.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8%

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

