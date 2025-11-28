Unilever PLC $UL Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $99,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

