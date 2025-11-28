JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.74% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $106,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 30.7%

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $30.86 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

