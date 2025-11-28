Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $16.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.5556.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,216,346.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,735.81. The trade was a 50.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 705,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,610,749 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 344,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 176,235 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.