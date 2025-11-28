iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.59% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $96,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

