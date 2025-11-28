BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BTGOF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BT Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. New Street Research downgraded BT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.
