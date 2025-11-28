BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTGOF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BT Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. New Street Research downgraded BT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 1st.

Get BT Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTGOF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BT Group Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Group stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BT Group plc ( OTCMKTS:BTGOF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

About BT Group

(Get Free Report)

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.