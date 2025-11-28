JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.69% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $92,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $205.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

