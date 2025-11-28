Reviewing James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) and Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Drainage Systems and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems 14.82% 29.57% 12.23% James Hardie Industries 8.75% 27.95% 10.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Drainage Systems and James Hardie Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80 James Hardie Industries 0 2 11 2 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus price target of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. James Hardie Industries has a consensus price target of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Drainage Systems and James Hardie Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems $2.99 billion 4.00 $450.17 million $5.86 26.24 James Hardie Industries $4.12 billion 2.04 $424.00 million $0.48 40.61

Advanced Drainage Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than James Hardie Industries. Advanced Drainage Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James Hardie Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advanced Drainage Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Advanced Drainage Systems pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James Hardie Industries pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems beats James Hardie Industries on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. In addition, it provides PVC hubs, rubber sleeves, and stainless-steel bands. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

