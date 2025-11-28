Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $47.86 Million in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 443,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,862,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

