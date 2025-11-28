Swiss National Bank Acquires 62,300 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of KANZHUN worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KANZHUN Stock Performance
BZ opened at $21.92 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About KANZHUN
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
