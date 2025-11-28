Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.1%

FOUR opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

