Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 31,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 194.4% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the first quarter worth $235,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 37.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $468.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

