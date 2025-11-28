Swiss National Bank Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Lumentum worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $213,503,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lumentum to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $308.28 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $312.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

