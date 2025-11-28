Swiss National Bank Has $13 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 58.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 162,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

