Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Dycom Industries worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 83.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $355.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $362.54.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

