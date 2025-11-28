West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,876,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,242,000 after buying an additional 232,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,647,000 after buying an additional 68,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,883,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,709 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFG opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.12.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.21%.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

