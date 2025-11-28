MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,269 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

