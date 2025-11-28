MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 165.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cameco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,322,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,860,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $212,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 339.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

