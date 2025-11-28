JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,280,328 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Amcor worth $89,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amcor by 51.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 71.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,306 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 54,855.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 603,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 63.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,012,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

