Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 16,145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.90 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

