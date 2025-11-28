JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88.16 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Alliant Energy worth $88,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

