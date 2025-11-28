Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 226.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Elbit Systems worth $87,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $68,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $469.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.61. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $243.18 and a fifty-two week high of $529.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.87%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.