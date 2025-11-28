JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,283 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of RB Global worth $108,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,926,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,383,000 after buying an additional 317,781 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in RB Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,876,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 516,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,854,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

