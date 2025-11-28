COPT Defense Properties $CDP Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.93% of COPT Defense Properties worth $91,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $30.67 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

