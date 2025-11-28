MAI Capital Management Acquires 826 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CRH by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

