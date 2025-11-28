HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.25% of HealthEquity worth $113,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 43.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

