MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,852,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.34 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.