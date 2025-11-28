Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 95,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BEPC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

