National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.4%

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

