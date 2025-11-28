Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,400 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,484 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $21,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,977,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $243,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,577.22. This trade represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.